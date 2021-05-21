Snowmass Village man again faces prison sentence after jury conviction

A Snowmass Village man was found guilty Friday by a Pitkin County jury of stalking and harassing a local police chief soon after the man was released from prison last year.

However, the jury declined to convict Jeremiah Casper, 43, of the most serious charge he faced — retaliation against a witness — after approximately five hours of deliberations.

Casper — who is scheduled to be sentenced June 7 — faces between two and six years in prison after the convictions Friday for felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment, said prosecutor Don Nottingham. Casper could have faced an additional eight-to-24 years in prison if he’d been convicted of the retaliation charge.

Casper was convicted in December 2018 of burglary and theft for stealing meat and alcohol from a Snowmass Village hotel, and sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in April 2019. But he was released early in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not long after his release, he began sending more than 30 threatening emails to Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson. Those emails prompted Casper’s lawyer at the time to warn Olson of the bodily threats. Olson said in 2018 that he took the threats seriously and was worried about his family’s safety.

Casper also sent threatening emails to Olson and other Snowmass Village police officers in December 2018 and was charged with three misdemeanor counts at the time. Those charges were later dropped as part of a plea deal.

Jeremiah Casper after an arrest in 2017.



On Friday, Olson said he felt good about the outcome of the trial this week and appreciated efforts by the District Attorney’s Office, court officials and jurors in pursuing the case.

“I appreciate their thoughtful consideration,” he said. “And I certainly harbor no ill will toward the defendant.”

Casper’s local criminal history includes a conviction for felony drunken driving in Eagle County in 2018 and arrests in June 2018 for harassment of an Aspen airport security guard and in April 2015 for stealing a defibrillator from Base Village in Snowmass.

Casper’s trial, which began Tuesday, was the first felony jury trial in Pitkin County since February 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.