Snowmass Village briefs

The late Bob Beattie of Woody Creek, left, and Jim McKay at the John Denver Celebrity Pro-Am, circa 1980. The Snowmass Village-based Bob Beattie Ski Foundation recently announced it is giving $40,000 to three youth ski and snowboard programs, including Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

Courtesy of Aspen Historical Society

Grants given for youth ski, snowboard programs

Grants totaling $40,000 have been made by the Bob Beattie Ski Foundation, based in Snowmass Village, to three youth ski and snowboard programs. The organizations were selected for the impact they make in creating or expanding access to snow sports for children in the United States, the foundation said.

Programs receiving grants of at least $10,000 each include Whaleback Mountain — a small nonprofit, community-supported ski and snowboard area in Enfield, New Hampshire. The funds will cover up to 60 scholarships for children to benefit from the 700-foot vertical hill and its 30 trails, according to Whaleback’s Executive Director Jon Hunt. “The grant allows us to continue to provide affordable and accessible opportunities for the community to develop a love of snow sports,” he said.

The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club will support up to 20 full scholarships, supplementing a youth program founded by Beattie in the 1980s, now operated by the club. Director Mark Godomsky says that the Aspen Supports Kids program serves more than 2,200 kids from the greater Roaring Fork Valley — more than half of whom depend on scholarship support to cover transportation, coaching, lift passes, and equipment.

Cloud City Mountain Sports is a nonprofit that operates youth programs for local kids in the 70% Hispanic community of Leadville on a hill that doesn’t even have a ski lift, the foundation said. Little Dutch Henry Hill has long been the canvas for Cloud City programs, aided by a partnership with Colorado Mountain College, whose ski-area management students keep the hill snow-covered, groomed, and lit at night as part of their curriculum. Without a lift, local kids make their after-school laps the old-fashioned way: by huffing it. Cloud City Director Ben Cairns called the grant (which will support coaching and administration) “a game-changer for a small operation like ours.” The grant aims to be a bridge to a greater capital campaign underway to install a surface lift at Dutch Henry.





Snowmass Base Village opens ice rink

The rink in Snowmass Base Village is open from 1-9 p.m. daily, conditions permitting. Free skate rentals are available in the vintage 1959 Airstream caravan next to the rink.

This is the fifth season the rink has been open in Base Village. Events and activities include:

The Bud Light Game of Stones curling series, featuring a head-to-head elimination competition. The series is free from 3-5 p.m., Thursdays beginning Dec. 22 through Feb. 23. Competitions are first-come, first-served.

On Saturdays, beginning Dec. 24, The Collective will host “Disco Parties on the Rink.” The parties will take place from 3-6 p.m. and feature the spinning and mixing of music by DJ Tenza throughout the evening. Costumes are encouraged.

Local skating clubs will perform free, family skating shows throughout the winter, with the first performance at noon on Dec. 24.

Parking is free in the Snowmass Base Village parking structure after 3 p.m., and free shuttles run from the Rodeo Lot, Intercept Lot, and Aspen throughout the day.

Mawita debuts Dec. 17 at The Collective

The grand opening of Mawita, a Latin Inspired Kitchen & Bar, is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in The Collective space that formerly housed Mix6. Woody Creek Distillery, Mezcal, and The Collective will host the event, which will include DJ Naka G spinning the platters.

Chess, anyone?

The Snowmass Chess Club heats up Monday, Dec. 19.|File photo

File photo

The Collective Chess Club welcomes all levels of players for two separate sessions, one for kids and one for adults, on Mondays beginning Dec. 19 in The Collective Hall. Chess boards, notebooks and pencils are provided. Players 10 to 20 years old start play at 5:30 p.m. Adults 21 and older begin at 7 p.m. Space is limited. RSVP to chessclubaspensnowmass@gmail.com .

Burn, baby, burn

DJ Tenza plays music during a disco skating night on the ice rink in Snowmass Base Village.|Courtesy photo

Brett Tenza/Courtesy photo

DJ Tenza and other artists will turn the ice rink alive into a dance-floor during free Disco Parties from 3-6 p.m. Saturdays beginning Dec. 17. Costumes are encouraged.

Grab your shopping bags

The Winter Market will provide an opportunity for holiday shopping from 3-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18 in The Collective Hall and feature local artisans and vendors.

Ice sculptor giving free demo

Snowmass will host a free live ice-sculpture demo with renowned sculptor Thomas Barlow at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on the plaza at the base of Snowmass Mountain. This is the first of many free demos taking place throughout the winter.