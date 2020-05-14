Snowmass Town Cleanup continues in a new way amid coronavirus pandemic

Riley Tippet and Virginia McNellis load and tie up large trash bags during the Snowmass Town Cleanup Day in 2016.

cleanup-svs-060717-6-1

For more information on the 40th Town Cleanup, visit tosv.com/500/Town-Clean-Up-Day. To submit your town cleanup photo, click HERE. If you have questions about the virtual town clean up, email Rhonda Coxon, town clerk, at rcoxon@tosv.com; or Sara Stookey Sanchez, public relations manager for Snowmass Tourism, at sstookey@gosnowmass.com.

Over the past four decades, dozens of Snowmass Village residents have taken part in the annual Town Clean Up Day.

Hosted by the town of Snowmass Village, Alpine Bank and Rotary Club of Snowmass, the coordinated trash cleanup, celebratory barbecue and raffle drawing has always been a true community event for village locals, according to Rhonda Coxon, town clerk.

That’s why this year, despite the COVID-19 crisis, Coxon said she felt the annual cleanup had to continue on in some fashion that would safely keep the community event alive and also support local businesses.

“I hated the idea of losing it on its 40th anniversary and it’s always been a really community-focused event,” Coxon said of the town cleanup. Instead of a one-time opportunity to help cleanup trash in Snowmass Village, Coxon said this year town locals will have an entire month to tidy up their favorite park, trail, roadway or other area of the village.

Support Local Journalism Donate



During these smaller, socially distanced cleanups, locals are encouraged to take photos of their group efforts and what they found. And if they enter those photos on the town cleanup website by June 15, they’ll be entered in a virtual drawing for gift cards and certificates to a variety of Snowmass businesses.

Traditionally, cleanup day participants receive a raffle ticket to enter in a drawing for all sorts of donated prizes, like JAS Labor Day Experience tickets and hotel stays, Coxon explained. She’s usually in charge of coordinating these prizes, Alpine Bank usually donates $1,000 for the cleanup barbecue and Snowmass Rotarians purchase and cook the food.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year Coxon said she and Carol Dresser, longtime Snowmass local and vice president at Alpine Bank, decided it’d make more sense to use the annual $1,000 Alpine Bank donation to purchase gift cards and certificates from Snowmass Village businesses for the cleanup prize drawing.

“We thought, ‘Well, why not take that $1,000 and put it back into the community?’ It’s hurting right now,” Coxon said, noting that the Snowmass Rotary Club may donate money toward purchasing the gift certificates, too.

Coxon said winners will be announced on June 16 and hopes locals take the time to get out, clean up and enter in the drawing, keeping the traditional cleanup day spirit alive.

“We’d love for people to participate and hope we’re back in person next year,” Coxon said.