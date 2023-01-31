Snowmass Tourism names group sales director

Snowmass Tourism announced the appointment of Drew Welsheimer as the organization’s new sales group sales director. His first day was Jan. 26.

“We are delighted to welcome Drew to the Snowmass Tourism team,” said Rose Abello, tourism director, Snowmass Tourism, in a statement. “Drew has an incredible breadth of knowledge when it comes to sales tactics and meetings. He has a wide range of leadership experience and a successful sales track record. Plus, he has a passion for the mountains and everything Snowmass has to offer, and we are confident he will quickly add value to our community.”

Welsheimer comes to Snowmass Tourism from the Denver area, where he was most recently the director of business development at Atlantis Paradise Island. His career in hotel sales includes the complex director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Denver Downtown, associate director of sales at Sheraton Denver Downtown, senior sales manager at the W Fort Lauderdale, and stints as a national sales manager at Gansevoort Miami Beach, Columbia Sussex Corporation, and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Welsheimer’s role at Snowmass Tourism includes leading Snowmass Tourism’s Group Sales team to increase economic vitality within Snowmass Village, according to a news release. The role includes working closely with the lodging community to develop an integrated strategic sales plan. In addition, he will be responsible for establishing team and individual goals for the Snowmass Tourism Group Sales team and providing leadership within the Tourism office.