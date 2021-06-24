Snowmass Tourism cancels June 24 concert due to lightning

Snowmass Tourism has canceled tonight’s free Fanny Hill concert with Hazel Miller due to lightning and inclement weather in the forecast.

“There’s too much lightning in the radar and there’s just too much rain so we had to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight,” said Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello.

Lightning was the primary concern; organizers evaluated the possibility of beginning the concert later tonight, but, based on the forecast, that did not seem like a likely alternative.

Organizers and attendees were looking forward to Miller’s show, Abello said — the singer is a favorite known for her electrifying stage presence. But there is one silver lining to tonight’s rain clouds, Abello pointed out: the rain brings much-needed moisture to the region amid a drought and high wildfire risk.

“Hazel Miller would have set the place on fire and instead we got the downpour we needed.” Abello said.

