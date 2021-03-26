Snowmass Tourism announces slate of summer events
Rodeo, balloon festival return alongside new offerings
The rodeo is coming back to Snowmass Village along with nearly two dozen events and activations slated for the town’s summer lineup, according to a preliminary schedule released by Snowmass Tourism on Thursday.
The calendar includes the return of several longstanding Snowmass traditions, including the rodeo, a Fourth of July community celebration, the hot air balloon festival and the Snowmass Wine Festival.
Live music will still take place Thursday nights but whether it will happen on a stage on Fanny Hill is a “big open question,” Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said in the release. Officials previously said that the concerts would not happen on Fanny Hill but now plan to made the final call after the state releases guidance on summer events, according to the release.
There also are several new events on the lineup for this summer. The Snowmass Art Festival will bring a juried art show to the Snowmass Mall and Base Village in June, the Triple Crown World Series youth baseball tournament makes the town its headquarters in July and the Flynn Creek Circus will put up a big top tent for performances in Base Village in August.
“We are thrilled to see so many events come back to Snowmass this summer,” Abello said in a prepared statement. “This initial lineup is just a taste, as we continue to solidify plans for additional events and activations. And we will ‘shift’ as needed to follow state, county and local restrictions. Some events have been reimagined, and others may have a different look and feel, but either way, summer 2021 is looking to be vibrant and fun.”
Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks as they are confirmed.
Standalone Events:
June 21: Elk Camp Gondola opens for the season.
June 23 to Aug 18: The Snowmass Rodeo returns to the rodeo grounds on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.
June 26 and 27: The Snowmass Art Festival comes to the Snowmass Mall and Base Village.
June 26 and 27: The VIDA MTB Series Flagship Clinic hosts the first of two women’s only two-day mountain bike clinics.
July 4: The Fourth of July Community Celebration honors Independence Day.
July 20 to 25: Triple Crown World Series youth baseball tournament sets up headquarters in Snowmass.
July 22 to 25: Volleyball of the Rockies brings its Doubles Volleyball Tournament to Town Park.
Aug. 6 and 7: The Colorado Brewery Running Series hosts the 5K on the Mountain trail running race.
Aug. 20 to 22: The Flynn Creek Circus brings the big top to Base Village.
Sept. 3 to 5: The Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience is slated to return with a three-day music festival.
Sept. 10 to 12: The Snowmass Balloon Festival sends dozens of festive hot air balloons sent into the skies above the town.
Sept. 11: The Axes and Arms Walk bbrings together local first responders and community members for a walk from Town Park Station to the Top of the Village.
Sept. 18: Runners take to the trails for the Golden Leaf Half Marathon from Snowmass to Aspen.
Sept. 18: The Snowmass Wine Festival returns for its 19th year of food and wine at Town Park.
Sept. 18 and 19: The VIDA MTB Series Flagship Clinic hosts a second women’s two-day mountain bike clinics.
Sept. 25 and 26: The Colorado High School Cycling League hosts cross-country mountain bike races at Snowmass.
Season-Long Activations:
Snowmass Mountain Mission Scavenger Hunt (Daily): An app-based, village-wide scavenger hunt continues for the summer season.
Daily ACES Guided Hikes (Daily June 19 to Sept. 6, then weekends only through Sept. 26): Free guided hikes led by Aspen Center for Environmental Studies naturalists departing at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the Ticket Pavillion on the Snowmass Mall.
Thursday Night Music (June 10 to Aug. 26): Free live music Thursday nights; location to be determined.
Fridays on the Mall (June 11 to Aug. 27): Live music, extended business hours, local artisans, food and drink specials and kids entertainment on the Snowmass Mall, plus free Snowmass S’mores.
Friday Snowmass Artisan and Farmers’ Market (July 2 to Aug. 27): Local merchants offer specialty food, beverages, clothing and handcrafted goods in Base Village.
Saturday Movies Under the Stars (July 24 to Aug 28): The Collective Snowmass, in partnership with Aspen Film and Adventure Entertainment, hosts movie screenings in Base Village.
