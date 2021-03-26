Snowmass Tourism announces slate of summer events

Beatriz Lopes, center right, and Dylan Brown, right, share a moment during the start of the 44th Annual Snowmass Balloon Festival in Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The rodeo is coming back to Snowmass Village along with nearly two dozen events and activations slated for the town’s summer lineup, according to a preliminary schedule released by Snowmass Tourism on Thursday.

The calendar includes the return of several longstanding Snowmass traditions, including the rodeo, a Fourth of July community celebration, the hot air balloon festival and the Snowmass Wine Festival.

Live music will still take place Thursday nights but whether it will happen on a stage on Fanny Hill is a “big open question,” Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said in the release. Officials previously said that the concerts would not happen on Fanny Hill but now plan to made the final call after the state releases guidance on summer events, according to the release.

There also are several new events on the lineup for this summer. The Snowmass Art Festival will bring a juried art show to the Snowmass Mall and Base Village in June, the Triple Crown World Series youth baseball tournament makes the town its headquarters in July and the Flynn Creek Circus will put up a big top tent for performances in Base Village in August.

“We are thrilled to see so many events come back to Snowmass this summer,” Abello said in a prepared statement. “This initial lineup is just a taste, as we continue to solidify plans for additional events and activations. And we will ‘shift’ as needed to follow state, county and local restrictions. Some events have been reimagined, and others may have a different look and feel, but either way, summer 2021 is looking to be vibrant and fun.”

Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks as they are confirmed.