Snowmass summer event lineup takes shape

Friends cheer to a fun night at the first free Fanny Hill Concert of the summer at Snowmass Village on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The preliminary lineup of summer events in Snowmass Village released by Snowmass Tourism last week indicates the season will be filled with the usual marquee events like the free Thursday night concerts on Fanny Hill, Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience and Snowmass Balloon Festival as well as plenty of returning trail races, food and drink festivals and art events.

June

June marks the launch of the summer events lineup and of the 30th anniversary of Thursday night free concerts.

Thursday night concerts begin June 16 and run through Aug. 25 with free live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Fanny Hill.

The Ragnar trail running relay race runs June 10-11 with base camp in Town Park.

Snowmass Rendezvous, a beer, wine and spirits festival, begins with a welcome party on June 10 and the main tasting event on June 11 at venues throughout Snowmass Village.





July

July begins with the Snowmass Art Festival slated for July 2-4 in Base Village and an Independence Day celebration and concert July 3 on Fanny Hill.

The Snowmass Doubles Volleyball tournament takes place on the sand courts in Town Park. The Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival returns July 8-10 in Base Village with yoga classes as well as electric and house music concerts.

The Power of Four trail running race takes place on trails across all four Aspen Snowmass mountains July 9 with the finish in Snowmass Village. The main event is a 50-kilometer race up and across Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass trails; a 25-kilometer Power of Two course covers Buttermilk, and Snowmass and a 10-kilometer course takes place entirely in Snowmass.

The Triple Crown World Series youth baseball tournament takes place July 20-24, with home base in Snowmass Village and games throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

Heritage Fire, a whole animal cookery food festival in Base Village, returns July 30.

August

The first weekend of August will be a busy one on Snowmass Village’s trails with a fun run and long-distance mountain bike race on the calendar.

The 5K on the Mountain run keeps to its two-event schedule this year — one in the evening on Aug. 5 and one in the morning on Aug. 6 — as part of the Colorado Brewery Running Series.

The Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Race brings competitive endurance mountain bikers to the expansive trail network surrounding Snowmass Village on Aug. 6.

The Plein Air Art Fair will be in Snowmass Base Village on Aug. 13 and 14, when the public is welcome to view and purchase works. More than 20 Colorado artists will be in Snowmass Village Aug. 8-14 to paint the surrounding landscape.

The Revolution Enduro Series returns Aug. 20 and 21 with mountain bike racing on lift-served and backcountry trails. Race categories range from youth ages 10-11 to adults age 50 and older with open and elite divisions.

Cidermass, a festival of hard ciders and other libations in the Snowmass Mall, is scheduled for Aug. 20.

September

September’s schedule kicks off with the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience from Sept. 2-4 in Town Park. Stevie Nicks is slated to fill Friday’s headliner slot this year after she canceled her 2021 performance at the festival due to concerns about COVID-19. Chris Stapleton will headline Saturday, and Leon Bridges will headline Sunday, Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced in December.

The Axes and Arms 9/11 Climb will take place as always on Sept. 11. Community members will walk from Town Park to the Top of the Village, ascending 956 feet to represent the highest number of feet that New York first responders climbed inside the first tower of the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The Roaring Fork Fire Authority will provide food, drinks, yard games and more at Town Park after the climb.

The Snowmass Balloon Festival returns Sept. 16-18 with three days of hot air balloon viewing and festivities in Snowmass Town Park.

That weekend looks to be jam-packed with festivals and programming: The VIDA Mountain Bike Series Women’s Skills Clinic is set for Sept. 17-18, and the Golden Leaf Half Marathon and the Snowmass Wine Festival are both scheduled for Sept. 17.

The Colorado High School Cycling League races close out the summer lineup with competition Sept. 24-25.