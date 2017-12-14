In honor of Snowmass' 50th anniversary, many local restaurants are offering specials priced at $19.67 (a nod to the resort's inception) and/or $50. Below are some food and drink specials available this weekend. A number of Snowmass retailers also are offering deals with similar pricing. For a complete list of Snowmass specials, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/50-years.

The Bar at Wildwood

$19.67: A sandwich or a burger with a local draft beer. Valid Dec. 15 to 17.

Base Camp Bar & Grill

$50: A meal for two, including any chef specialty entrees and a choice of Colorado craft beers. Valid Dec. 15 to 17.

Big Hoss Grill

Recommended Stories For You

$19.67: Any burger and a beer or dessert.

$50: A "family platter" for two and two beers (or dessert).

Valid Dec. 15 to 17.

The Edge

$50: Pretofixe menu with fondue for two; two glasses of house wine or draft beer and chef's choice of dessert to share. Valid today only from 4 to 9 p.m.

Il Poggio

$50: Specially prepared tasting menu. Valid Dec. 15 to 17.

New Belgium Ranger Station

$19.67: Soup, salad and a Belgian Style Fat Tire Ale. Valid Dec. 15 to 17.

Saké

$50: Dinner and sake for two, including a choice of any specialty roll, two pieces of nigiri, a dynamite lobster roll and a choice of sake. Valid Dec. 15 to 17.

Slice Italian Bistro

$50: Two Italian entrees and two glasses of wine. Valid Dec. 15 to 17.

Snowmass Kitchen

$19.67: Breakfast buffet. Valid Dec. 15 to 16.

$50: Three-course dinner featuring a salad, entrée and dessert. Valid Dec. 15 to 16.

Venga Venga

$19.67: Any order of tacos and a shot of tequila. Valid Dec. 15 to 17.