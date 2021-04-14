Snowmass ski season wraps April 25

Jaunt Corporation joined members of The Jauntee, Thievery Corporation and Ghost Light for an afternoon jam session on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the base of Snowmass Ski Area. The concert was part of a new series of "Music on the Mountain" performaces by Skico. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)



Break out the neon windbreakers and the ski jeans for the last week of the extended season at Snowmass: the lifts stop turning at the end of the day April 25.

All season passes apply as they would during the regular season; day tickets will be $99 for adults and $65 for children and seniors age 65 and older. Aspen Mountain closes Sunday; Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands have already wrapped operations for the season.

“Most terrain will remain open for the final week” as long as weather cooperates, Snowmass General Manager Susan Cross wrote in an email; that includes trails in the Elk Camp, Big Burn and Alpine Springs pods. Campground and Two Creeks are already closed for the season and Assay Hill will close by Sunday.

Parking in the numbered lots will be free for the last week of the extended season and will not not require a permit beginning April 19 through Nov. 24, Snowmass Village Transportation Secretary Kimberly Hay confirmed in an email.

Parking restrictions still apply on timed spaces, taxi zones, handicap spaces, fire lanes, delivery and loading zones and designated “Kiss and Ride” spaces.

The Village Shuttle will continue to operate on its winter schedule through April 25 before switching to the spring schedule. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) will not operate a direct route between Aspen and Snowmass after April 18, according to Kent Blackmer, director of operations. (Riders traveling between the two towns will need to take a local or rapid transit bus heading downvalley from Rubey Park and transfer at the Brush Creek Park and Ride.)

