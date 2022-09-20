Snowmass sales tax collections show best July in recent years

Lodging as usual topped all other industries in Snowmass Village for sales collections through July of this year.

Courtesy town of Snowmass Village

Snowmass Village retailers combined to generate $2.2 million in revenue in July, which translated to $247,891 in sales tax collections for the town’s general fund, according to the latest tax report available.

The town’s July collections didn’t approach what it gathered in the busy tourism months of February ($508,598) and March ($567,464). Even so, it topped the previous five Julys and outpaced July 2021 ($227,047) by 9.18%, according to the town’s July report.

The town collected sales tax revenue from the following business sectors during July:

• Lodging — $102,396, up 12.6% from July 2021

• Restaurants — $42,932, up 11.9%





• Sports equipment/clothing — $8,111, down 1.5%

• Food/drug/liquor — $23,921, down 2.1%

• General retail — $18,951, 3.7%

• Retail, construction related — $12,557, up 35.3%

• E-commerce — $16,389, down 1.1%

• Special events — $96.08, fluctuation unavailable

• Miscellaneous — $12,355, up 5.6%

• Utilities/telecommunications — $10,180, up 10.3%

Through July, the town had collected $2.23 million in sales tax revenue for its general fund, which already topped the year-end totals for 2017 ($1.95 million), 2018 ($2.14 million) and the pandemic-mired 2020 ($2.15 million).

The town’s sales tax collections for the first seven months of this year also are blowing past the same period last in 2021 by 47.79%, according to town tax records.

Those figures represent the town’s 1% sales-tax haul for the general fund and don’t include the 2.5% in sales-tax revenue that goes toward the town’s marketing coffers.

Through July, the sales tax had generated nearly $5.1 million for marketing. The town has an overall 3.5% sales-tax rate; consumers in Snowmass pay an overall sales tax rate of 10.4%, which is 2.9% for the state, 3.6% for Pitkin County and 0.4% for Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.

Village voters in November will be decide on the proposed expansion of two taxes to include the town’s worker-housing program. Village voters in 2002 approved a 2.5% sales tax to fund town marketing efforts. The 2.4% lodging tax for group sales was approved by voters in 2005.

Lodging tax collections through July of this year were $2.2 million, which is 74.9% ahead of the first seven months of 2021, according to the report.