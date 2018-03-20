Snowmass Rotary Club grants $35K to 16 Roaring Fork Valley nonprofits

The Snowmass Rotary Club at a meeting Wednesday distributed a total of $35,000 to 16 nonprofit organizations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley as part of its annual grant giving.

About 25 local nonprofits apply for the Snowmass Rotary Club grants each year, according to club member Steve Sewell.

The criteria for selecting which nonprofits the Snowmass Rotary Club will benefit relates to how the organization aligns with its theme each year.

This year, the Rotary Club's theme is "Making a difference in the Roaring Fork Valley." In 2017, the theme was "Kids First."

"We look at each application and take into consideration how that group addresses the theme of the year," Sewell said, "in addition to the work they do and the impact it has on our community."

The Snowmass Wine Festival, which takes place at Town Park in September, is the club's primary fundraiser each year.

Sewell said the money raised from the wine festival is used not only for its community grant program but also for the international grants in which the Snowmass chapter participates.

"What we enjoy most of all is the community volunteers and grants recipients that help with this fundraiser," Sewell said. "We all pitch in and have fun at the (wine) festival."