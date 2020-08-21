Snowmass road projects start Friday; chalk art contest on the Snwomass Mall Saturday

Small road projects in Snowmass start Friday

Over the last week of August, a series of road maintenance and repavement projects will be carried out in Snowmass Village.

Town government officials hope to have all roadways opened by Labor Day weekend and are utilizing the same paving contractors for the various small projects to maximize efficiency, a town news release said.

The first project, repaving the Brush Creek and Wood Road roundabout, begins Friday morning. Traffic will be limited to one lane with alternating traffic and drivers should expect delays, the news release says. At noon Friday the road will reopen with a rough, grooved finish. The repavement project will be completed Monday.

On Tuesday, the town housing parking lot off of Hawk Ridge will be milled and repaved, so all residents and guests of Mountain View complexes will be asked to move their vehicles. On Wednesday, a section of Ridge Road will be milled and repaved, and the week of Aug. 31 the stretch of Brush Creek Road from Horse Ranch Drive to Sinclair, which is currently closed to the public, is set to be repaved. This will be the last phase of the Brush Creek Road project, and the road will re-open to all traffic shortly after completion, the release says.

For more information, visit tosv.com.

‘Chalk It Up’ competition on S’mass Mall on Saturday

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aspen-Snowmass locals are invited to compete in a socially distanced, chalk art contest on the Snowmass Mall.

Each participant will be assigned a socially distanced, cement square on the mall and a buck of chalk to create their art design of choice. Judging starts at 4:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded to the top chalk squares, a town news release says.

The chalk competition is free but limited to 50 people. Registration is required. If you are interested in participating, please email tasmith@gosnowmass.com.

The competition will be a part of Snowmass’ weekly “Social Saturdays” on the mall, which features live music, family fun including stilt walkers, acrobats, magic shows, and extended hours and food and drink specials at participating Snowmass Mall businesses.

More information at gosnowmass.com.