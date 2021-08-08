Snowmass releases August event lineup

Schilling’s main sales representative, Sterling Scott, assists Cidermass attendees with samples of the product in Snowmass on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

August happenings in Snowmass Village are on the fast and furious track with another comedy show, Fanny Hill concert, two 5K beer runs and a couple of “Music on the Go” performances from the Aspen Music Festival and School already in the books in the first eight days of the month.

The town will keep one foot on the gas throughout the month with several new and returning events slated for the next few weeks, according to a news release. Marquee events include a circus, hard cider festival and enduro bike race series, in addition to the usual weekly activations and activities.

The Flynn Creek Circus rolls into town for seven shows in three days Aug. 20-22 in a vintage big-top tent Base Village. The California-based all-human crew of contortionists, acrobats, aerialists, comedians and jugglers will perform family-friendly productions of “Fairytale” throughout the weekend.

This year, attendees have the option to sit at individual tables rather than bench seating for the performances. Tickets range from $70 to $400 depending on the seating selection and can be purchased at circuscolorado.com .

The following weekend continues the busy event schedule with the return of Cidermass on Aug. 28 and the two-day Snowmass debut of the Revolution Enduro Series mountain bike race on Aug. 28-29.

Cidermass will feature dozens of hard cider vendors from 1-4 p.m. on the Snowmass Mall. (The format is akin to earlier years of the Snowmass Rendezvous beer festival, but with brews based on fruit rather than hops.) Tickets are $55 plus a $4.98 fee at eventbrite.com/e/cidermass-2021-tickets-161830095171 .

Those looking to go full send rather than full sip can join the Revolution Enduro Series on the mountain for the downhill mountain bike racing event. Descents are timed, ascents are not; the course will include lift-served terrain.

Divisions are wide-ranging, from youth in the 10-12 age group to masters over the age of 50. Registration costs $220 and is open through Aug. 14 at revolutionenduro.com/snowmass-colorado-enduro/ .

August also marks the wrap-up of several summerlong series in the village.

The last bonus bike night and Farm to Table dinner at Elk Camp take place this Tuesday, though daily bike park operations run through Sept. 6 with Friday-Sunday weekend operations through Oct. 3.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center and Aspen Film’s summer movie night series concludes Aug. 18 with a screening of “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child,” a 2010 documentary about the life of the neo-expressionist artist. A virtual panel with filmmaker Tamra Davis will be moderated by Anderson Ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. screening at Anderson Ranch’s Schermer Meeting Hall cost $10 for the general public and include complimentary popcorn and a beverage; visit andersonranch.org/events/film-screening-the-radiant-child to register.

The ranch already hosted two other movie nights this summer, showing the 2010 documentary “Waste Land” in June and offering a “Dinner and a Movie” screening of “Babette’s Feast” during Recognition Week in July.

Also on Aug. 18, the last Snowmass Rodeo of the season marks the end of another year of Wednesday night Western tradition in the village. Gates open at 5 p.m. for pre-rodeo activities like chicken poop bingo and a petting zoo; competition begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children; tickets are available for purchase at the gate and online at snowmassrodeo.org .

Free Thursday night concerts on Fanny Hill conclude Aug. 26, the last Fridays on the Mall is on Aug. 27 and the final “Movies Under the Stars” screening takes place in Base Village Aug. 28.

