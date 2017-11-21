Snowmass paid parking, Village Shuttle resume winter schedule Thursday

As the snow flies and the season shifts, the Village Shuttle will return to its full winter season schedule beginning Thursday.

Visit http://www.snowmasstransit.com/276/Preview-Winter-Schedules to view the Village Shuttle's complete winter route schedule.

On a less cheery note, paid permit parking within the village lots also resumes Thursday for the winter season.

Snowmass Village residents, seniors, employees or lodging guests may apply to obtain a parking permit for the numbered village lots at http://www.snowmasstransit.com/131/Parking-Permits.

Skiers without parking permits are encouraged to ride the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus to or park for free at the Brush Creek intercept lot, whereby shuttle services will pick up and drop off at the base of Snowmass Ski Area.