Snowmass officials urge wildfire preparedness
Roaring Fork Fire emphasizes ‘Ready Set Go’ message
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and other local officials are urging residents to have an evacuation plan and be prepared for a wildfire emergency with a “Ready, Set, Go” message.
“The better our community is prepared, the better the outcome may be,” Roaring Fork Fire Rescue deputy chief and fire marshal John Mele wrote in an email last week. “We are not trying to be alarmists here, but the situation is serious and as a community, we should be as prepared as possible. Individuals must take some responsibility to be as personally prepared as possible.”
All Pitkin County residents should ensure they are signed up for Pitkin Alerts, which send emergency notifications via text, phone call and email in the event of fire danger and other matters of public safety. Currently, only about 8,000 of the 20,000-plus people who live in the county are registered, Mele wrote. Registration is available at pitkincounty.com/AlertCenter.aspx.
Wildfire preparedness also is on the minds of the Snowmass Village Town Council, who likewise emphasized the need for more messaging about fire danger at a June 21 regular meeting.
“I’m very concerned, and I think we all should be, and I think we need to just make sure that people are paying attention. … It’s not just about what you’re packing up but how you’re getting out of here,” Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk said.
A one-page wildfire evacuation checklist to prepare for a quick and safe evaluation is available at bit.ly/evac-checklist. A three-page “Ready Set Go” checklist to create a wildfire action plan is available at bit.ly/RFFR-readysetgo.
Pitkin County entered Stage 2 fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, essentially prohibiting all fires, including those within developed campsites and permanent outdoor fireplaces. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or area cleared of all combustible materials.
