Snowmass Last Shot: Fat Tuesday in the village

Uphill racers make their way up Fanny Hill to Gwyn’s High Alpine during the Mother of all Ascensions event for Mardi Gras in Snowmass on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Garland Burton starts the Mardi Gras concert in Base Village with his Band VTG on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Kristof Kosmowski, left, ties a balloon for Renan Pottle, 3, in the Snowmass Village Mall during the Mardi Gras carnival on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Naoma Gleason participates in the Mardi Gras event in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Mardi Gras King and Queen, Duke Taylor, left, and Julie Schoppermele toss beads from the stage in Snowmass Base Village on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
People catch beads in Snowmass Base Village during the Mardi Gras event on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
