Snowmass News Briefs: Cidermass postponed; Snowmass Wine and Golf Festival announced; art show in Base Village Sunday

Snowmass Cidermass postponed to September 2021

The third annual Snowmass Cidermass will be postponed until September 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, organizers announced Wednesday.

The daylong hard cider tasting event on the Snowmass Mall was shaping up to be one of the best yet with more vendors booked by February than all of those with tables last year, according to organizer Reed Lewis, owner of the Daly Bottle Shop, Grain Fine Food and 81615 T-shirts and Gifts in Snowmass.

However, Lewis said because of the uncertainty around what group sizes will be allowed by the Pitkin County public health order in September, and because Cidermass attendees will need to take their masks off to taste each hard cider, he doesn’t feel hosting the cider festival is smart.

“It’s a bummer but I know it’s the right thing to do,” Lewis said. “We won’t know until about the week before if we’ll be able to have enough people (attend) to make it worth it, and having people taking their masks off to drink is just asking for trouble … so we’re just asking everyone to keep their excitement for next year.”

Last year, roughly 350 to 400 people came out for Cidermass, and the event raised around $500 for the Snowmass Community Fund, Lewis said.

This year’s Snowmass Cidermass was scheduled to take place on Sept. 12 and joins the Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival and Heritage Fire as the most recent larger event cancellations in Snowmass.

Lewis said although Cidermass won’t go on this year, he keeps many of the ciders from its vendors on the shelves at the Daly Bottle Shop for purchase.

Snowmass Wine Festival to be hosted as golf tournament this summer

The Snowmass Wine Festival will look different this year in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Tuesday news release, the annual Rotary Club of Snowmass Village event — now dubbed the Snowmass Wine and Golf Festival — will be put on Thursday, Sept. 3, as a day of golf competition and wine and food tasting at the Snowmass Club course.

Participants, who can golf in groups of four, will be able to compete for prizes like best combined score, closest to the hole and long drive for men and women while “safely cruising from wine tasting to golf tee,” the release says.

This summer’s event also will feature an online auction, which will open a few days before the tournament with distancing-appropriate items like private house concerts with local musicians, rafting adventures and vacation stays from Aspen to Old Cape Cod, the news release says.

“The Snowmass Wine and Golf Festival will carry on our tradition of great wine and important community support, but this year will feature our favorite vintners like Duckhorn and Rombauer in a more spacious outdoor setting throughout the golf course,” says Travis Elliott, president of the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village, in a prepared statement. Elliott is also the assistant Snowmass town manager.

The adapted fundraising event aims to serve as a socially distanced, fun day for all participants, and to continue to raise money for local and international charities and for scholarships for local Roaring Fork Valley students. In 2019, the Snowmass Wine Festival set a fundraising record of $125,000 that was distributed to organizations like Challenge Aspen, Aspen Hope Center, HomeCare Hospice, Roaring Fork Conservancy and YouthZone. Snowmass Rotary also was able to allocate $10,000 in April to help jump start a COVID-19 relief food distribution for Snowmass area residents.

Sponsorships for this year’s Snowmass Wine and Golf Festival are available and provide numerous opportunities to connect with event patrons including recognition on our websites, newspaper ads, posters and social media pages. To register for the festival or for more information, visit http://www.snowmasswinefestival.com.

First snowmass drive-in concert tonight

The first drive-in concert at Snowmass Town Park is tonight. Each month, Snowmass plans to host a live band people can “drive-in” to attend, listening in on their car radios to the FM broadcast.

This month’s concert is Trae Pierce and the T-Stones, defined as a “hard-edged funk and hip-hop mixed with rock and blues” band, according to its website. Pierce is a world-class bassist and four-time Grammy Award winner.

There will be limited parking and reservations are required, though it is free to register and attend the drive-in concert. Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed and attendees must stay inside their cars and within their designated parking space. For more information and a link to register, visit gosnowmass.com.

Snowmass Base Village art show Sunday

From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, locals and visitors can check out Base Village’s first socially distanced art show of the summer, “What’s In Your Queue?”

Hosted by Straight Line Studio, the show is centered on the idea of what occupies our time during solidarity and quarantine — what do you line up for yourself to get through?

The show will feature work from local and national artists and will take place in the rink area and in The Collective hall. There will be drinks by moxiBar, food by mix6 and live music by Kelbi. For more information, visit straightlinestudiollc.com.