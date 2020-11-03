Snowmass Mayor race: Bill Madsen bests fellow councilman Tom Goode in close race

2020 Snowmass Mayor candidate Bill Madsen.

Bill Madsen/courtesy photo

In a close contest for Snowmass Village Mayor, Bill Madsen has defeated fellow Councilman Tom Goode by a margin of less than 150 votes to clinch the win Tuesday night.

Madsen will fill the position vacated by Mayor Markey Butler, who has reached the end of her term limit.

Mayor-elect Madsen has spent the past six years serving on the Town Council; he was first elected in 2014 and re-elected to a second four-year term in 2016.

“Markey has done a really great job for the last six years,” Madsen said in an election night phone interview. “I think we’ve got a really great group (on Town Council).”

Goode could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Outside of council chambers, Madsen is the director of the grassroots ski-racing program NASTAR, where he has worked for nearly three decades. With an emphasis on outdoor recreation and intellectual discovery during his campaign, Madsen often jokes that his nickname is “Dr. Fun.” His campaign has also focused on unity and building consensus while engaging in healthy debate in Council Chambers.

As mayor, Madsen says he will continue to pursue his ongoing work to secure affordable housing for the town’s workforce as he has over the last six years on Council.

“We’ve been on a great path,” Madsen said. With the upcoming Coffey Place housing lottery and recent town council approvals for proposed employee housing at Snowmass Center and the Snowmass Inn, “I’m seeing a lot of those goals coming to fruition now.”

As Pitkin County began reporting unofficial results around 7 p.m. on election night, both candidates remained close in the race; though polling data reported a 10-point lead for Madsen, less than 150 votes separated the two candidates. As of 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, with 86.8% of all Pitkin County ballots counted, Madsen had secured 898 votes (54.1%) to Goode’s 762 votes (45.9%).

Throughout the election season, the competition between fellow councilmen Goode and Madsen was amicable. Both candidates worked toward the same goals while serving on Town Council, and both made affordable housing major components of their campaigns.

“Tom Goode is an amazing guy,” Madsen said. “I hope that he continues to be involved.”

Madsen’s last day as Councilman will also be his first as mayor: he will be sworn in, alongside re-elected Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk and newly elected Councilman Tom Fridstein, at the Nov. 16 council meeting. Because he was only two years into his second term as Councilman, the vacancy created when he assumes mayoral duties will be filled by a Town Council appointment.

As a longtime resident of Snowmass Village, Madsen’s win continues something of a mayoral legacy: the mayor-elect lives in the former home of late Mayor Dick Wall, who served the town from 1986-92.

With his win Tuesday, Madsen said, “I feel like the ghost of Dick Wall is ribbing me, going ‘Atta boy.’”