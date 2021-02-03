Snowmass mayor apologizes for comments comparing COVID-19 hardships to death of George Floyd

Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen issued a formal apology at a Feb. 3 Town Council meeting for comments he made during a Jan. 28 Board of Health meeting comparing the struggles of the local restaurant community amid COVID-19 restrictions to the death of George Floyd.

“During my impassioned argument, I made a statement in regard to George Floyd that I really regret,” Madsen said. “I’d like to apologize to the council, the staff, the people of Snowmass — I really stuck my foot in my mouth and I really, sincerely apologize.”

A white Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes last May.

Madsen said during last Thursday’s Board of Health meeting that the board’s decision to enact tight restrictions on restaurants was the equivalent of “(putting) our foot on the throat of the restaurant industry and they can’t breathe.”

