Snowmass man facing sexual harassment, child porn charges

The part-time manager of a local restaurant who is already charged with making unwanted sexual advances on an employee was hit Tuesday with a child pornography-related felony, according to court records.

Uny Nabua, 23, allegedly showed the restaurant employee he's accused of fondling a video of a sexual interaction between a young boy and an adult male on his tablet, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

In addition, Nabua allegedly admitted watching child pornography on computers at his home as well as on his phone and a tablet, the affidavit states. An investigator with the District Attorney's Office discovered both videos and photos of naked male children "approximately 8 to 12 years of age" on Nabua's phone, according to the document.

Nabua, who is originally from the Philippines but was living in Snowmass Village, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Earlier this month, Aspen police charged Nabua with unlawful sexual contact, a misdemeanor, for touching the restaurant employee on his stomach and crotch area despite the employee telling him not to, according to a report by an Aspen police detective.

The employee also told police that Nabua came to his house earlier this fall, showed him child pornography and tried to kiss and touch him, the report states. The employee said he told Nabua he was not gay and didn't want to be touched.

The employee also reported that Nabua sometimes called him as many as 10 times a day, according to the police report.

The name of the Aspen restaurant where Nabua worked was redacted from the police report. The manager of the restaurant told police he witnessed some of the harassment and that the employee who was sexually harassed was a "quiet guy" who took Nabua's behavior "in stride," the report states.

Nabua admitted to police that he touched the employee's crotch and other areas and that he was attracted to the man, according to the report.

Nabua has been held on the unwanted sexual advances charge at the Pitkin County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash-only bond since Dec. 1, according to the jail's website. On Wednesday, District Judge Chris Seldin set his bond in the felony case at $10,000 cash or surety.

