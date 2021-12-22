Snowmass Luminescence shines bright on Fanny Hill
Snowmass Luminescence returns this winter with new and familiar light art displays on Fanny Hill through Feb. 27. Installations include “Electric Dandelions,” which look like giant flowers during the day and like fireworks at night, and “The Wave,” which features 500 suspended orbs and an audiovisual experience to create a sculptural wave.
Luminescence lights up around sunset and stays illuminated until 9 p.m.
Also, monthly fireworks displays are back in the village, with shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve and a date to be announced in January, plus more pyrotechnics on Feb. 6, March 1 and April 8.
The interactive Snowmass Luminescence is back on Fanny Hill through Feb. 27.