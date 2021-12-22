Snowmass Luminescence shines bright on Fanny Hill

Snowmass Luminescence returns this winter with new and familiar light art displays on Fanny Hill through Feb. 27. Installations include “Electric Dandelions,” which look like giant flowers during the day and like fireworks at night, and “The Wave,” which features 500 suspended orbs and an audiovisual experience to create a sculptural wave.

Luminescence lights up around sunset and stays illuminated until 9 p.m.

Also, monthly fireworks displays are back in the village, with shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve and a date to be announced in January, plus more pyrotechnics on Feb. 6, March 1 and April 8.

Two onlookers bask in the glow of an installation at Snowmass Luminescence on Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

"The Wave," one of several illuminated artworks that are part of the Snowmass Luminescence installation, casts a colorful glow on Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Two snowcats shine lights on Fanny Hill near the Snowmass Luminescence installation in Snowmass Village on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

People walk through one of the light installations that are part of Snowmass Luminescence on Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

An illuminated nativity scene reflects off the snow on the grounds of the Snowmass Chapel on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun