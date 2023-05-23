Snowmass In Brief

Brush Creek Culvert Replacement Project Update as of May 19

The Brush Creek culvert replacement project has begun. Weekly updates will be provided throughout the project. Project information (include these updates) can be found online at tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction .

Comments, feedback, or suggestions for improvement can be shared with project@tosv.com . We appreciate your patience during this construction project!

Closures:

Brush Creek Road is now closed for the duration of the project.

What work was completed this week?





Traffic control was set up.

Asphalt removal has begun on Brush Creek above the culvert.

The gas line was activated.

Work planned for theweek of May 22:

Asphalt will continue to be removed.

Excavation will start for the underground utility work.

Upcoming traffic-flow changes:

None anticipated until the JAS weekend. More details to follow.

Town service schedule for Memorial Day holiday

Town of Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Brush Creek Road is closed for construction. Motorists traveling to Snowmass Village should be aware of the detour route on Highline & Owl Creek Roads due to the construction closure .

The Recreation Center will be open at its regular schedule, the Village Shuttle is offering its full off-season schedule, and police officers are always available via dispatch by calling 970-923-5330 or by picking up the front door phone if on-site at Town Hall. Solid-waste operations will continue as normal.

For events and activities, please visit gosnowmass.com .

Draw site housing project Open House

Join the Town of Snowmass Village for an Open House on an upcoming housing project on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4–6 p.m. at Town Hall.

In response to the need for workforce housing in our community, the Town of Snowmass Village developed a Workforce Housing Master Plan unanimously adopted by the Snowmass Village Town Council in October 2021.

The Town Hall Draw site was identified for the next housing project because it has the most significant potential for unit development, is well-located, and has historically been identified for future housing development. This project aims to maximize the site for housing, be developed within the existing topography, fit the location’s character, create a mix of housing sizes (one-, two-, and three-bedroom units), and take advantage of existing transit.

Staff will be available to answer questions about this project and housing within Snowmass Village. The open house will be held at Town Hall in the Council Chambers. We hope to see you there!

More information is available on the project webpage .