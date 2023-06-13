Snowmass In Brief: Yarn Bombing ready to view; injured hiker rescued

Artists install yarn works on the trees of Snowmass Town Park.

Jeremy Swanson/Courtesy Photo

Yarn Bombing Installation Ready to View at Snowmass Town Park

The Yarn Bombing Installation — Snowmass Tourism’s new community-based art project at Snowmass Town Park — is ready for viewing. On June 11, local-area fiber artists descended on trees around Snowmass Town Park and covered more than 30 trees in custom-knitted and crocheted pieces, culminating in a colorful spectacle of yarn-wrapped objects and arbors.

“The creativity, imagination, and skills of local ‘needlers’ is astonishing” says Rose Abello, tourism director of Snowmass Tourism. “Some created their installations individually, and others collaborated in groups. We did not know exactly what to expect, and once again, our community delivered. The results are sure to make people smile and admire the skills and talents of our neighbors. And, special thanks go out to master knitter and co-conspirator Betsy Crum.”

Each piece features a tag with the artist’s name and the name of the piece. Visitors to Yarn Bombing are encouraged to park at Snowmass Town Park and wander along the trees and paths surrounding to view the art any time this summer. The trees are located between Brush Creek Road and the Town Park parking lot, from the entrance of the lot to the bike path near the soccer fields. To sweeten the deal, free ice cream will be served from 4:30–5:30 p.m. every Friday starting June 30 through August 4. On Friday, June 30th, the fiber artists will all be encouraged to attend.

Yarn Bombing is the act of wrapping colorful, knitted pieces to objects in public spaces for the pure purpose of art and smiles. For more information, images, and history on yarn bombing, please click here. Organizers worked with Snowmass Parks, Recreation & Trails as well as Snowmass Village’s Parks, Open Space, Trails & Recreation Advisory Board to identify suitable trees and objects to be ‘bombed.’ The Snowmass Arts Advisory Board also championed the project. The free exhibition takes place outdoors at Snowmass Town Park and remains in place through summer 2023.





For more information, visit gosnowmass.com/activity/yarn-bombing .

Injured hiker rescued on Snowmass Creek Trail after trail gives way on Saturday

At approximately 11:48 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a hiker reporting that a member of his family was hiking when the trail gave way on the Snowmass Creek Trail. The reporting party said the hiker slid about 50 yards downhill and was injured and unable to move. The Snowmass Trail is located in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness that stretches over 7 miles, one-way.

Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was notified, and 12 members from the all-volunteer group quickly assembled. By 12:20 p.m., nine MRA members were in the field. At 1:11 p.m., the MRA members made contact with the injured hiker.

At 2:36 p.m., the injured hiker was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital to receive further medical treatment. All MRA team members were out of the field safely at 3:25 p.m.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and their limitations. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for the unexpected when traveling through the backcountry.

TOSV offices closed for Juneteenth

Town of Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth.

Brush Creek Road is closed for construction. Motorists traveling to Snowmass Village should be aware of the detour route on Highline & Owl Creek Roads due to the construction closure.

The Recreation Center will be open at its regular schedule, the Village Shuttle is offering its full summer schedule, and police officers are always available via dispatch by calling 970-923-5330 or by picking up the front-door phone if on-site at Town Hall. Solid waste operations will continue as normal.

Snowmass Free Concert Series kicks off

This summer season, the Snowmass Free Concert Series celebrates 31 years of live music!

This local’s favorite, long-standing summer tradition, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m., June 15-August 24.

The first concert of the season is Don Chicharron. You can find the rest of the lineup at gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-free-concerts/2023-06-15.

The weekly outdoor series features a spectrum of sounds including soul, pop, funk, rock & roll, country, bluegrass, and much more.

Grab dinner before or pack a picnic to enjoy inside the venue. We can’t wait to celebrate summer with you on Fanny Hill!