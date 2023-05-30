Snowmass In Brief: Village Shuttle switches to summer schedule; draw site housing open house on Wednesday

The Brush Creek culvert replacement project has begun. Weekly updates will be provided throughout the project.

Town of Snowmass Village/Courtesy photo

Village Shuttle Switches to Summer Schedule

The Village Shuttle summer service schedules begin on Monday, June 5.

Summer schedules may be viewed online: snowmasstransit.com/133/Routes-Schedules

Due to the Brush Creek culvert reconstruction project detour, Village Shuttle Route #8 will serve the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities at 15-minute service intervals between 7:05 a.m.–8:05 p.m. (30-minute service continuing to 9:05 p.m.) from June 5–Sept. 24. Ride request service will be available until midnight.

Snowmass Village is also served by several multi-modal options. Multi-use paths run throughout the town, and Village Shuttle connects to regional transit services provided by Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA). Bike-share is available in town via WE-cycle. Bicycle information is available at snowmasstransit.com/192/By-Bike .





Brush Creek Culvert Replacement Project Update as of May 26

The Brush Creek culvert replacement project has begun. Weekly updates will be provided throughout the project. Project information can be found online at tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction .

Comments, feedback, or suggestions for improvement can be shared with project@tosv.com . We appreciate your patience during this construction project!

Closures:

Brush Creek Road is now closed for the duration of the project.

What work was completed this week?

Traffic control was modified to better protect pedestrians crossing across Brush Creek Road from Owl Creek Road.

Crews have excavated down to the fiber and cable runs to start the temporary relocation of those lines.

Work planned for the week of May 29:

Fiber and cable temporary relocations.

Soil nailing to support the hillside next to the future culvert.

Set up the bypass structures that will carry Brush Creek water while crews replace the culvert.

Begin work to bypass the sewer and water lines around the construction area.

Upcoming traffic-flow changes:

None anticipated until the JAS weekend. More details to follow.

Draw Site Housing Project Open House

The Town of Snowmass Village will have an Open House on an upcoming housing project on Wednesday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m. at Town Hall.

The Town Hall Draw site was identified as the next housing project in the 2021 Workforce Housing Master Plan . The site has the most significant potential for unit development, is well-located, and has historically been identified for future housing development.

In response to the need for workforce housing in our community, the Town of Snowmass Village developed a Workforce Housing Master Plan unanimously adopted by the Snowmass Village Town Council in October 2021.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Document-1-1024×563.jpg The Town of Snowmass Village for an Open House on an upcoming housing project on Wednesday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m. at Town Hall. The Town Hall Draw site was identified as the next housing project in the 2021 Workforce Housing Master Plan.

Town of Snowmass Village

The Town Hall Draw site was identified for the next housing project because it has the most significant potential for unit development, is well-located, and has historically been identified for future housing development. This project aims to maximize the site for housing, be developed within the existing topography, fit the location’s character, create a mix of housing sizes (one-, two-, and three-bedroom units), and take advantage of existing transit.

Staff will be available to answer questions about this project, and housing within Snowmass Village, at an open house on Wednesday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m. The open house will be held at Town Hall in the Council Chambers. We hope to see you there!

More information is available on the project webpage .