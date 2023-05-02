Snowmass In Brief: Top town manager; Snowmass Free Concert Series lineup

Snowmass Village town manager named tops of 2022

The Colorado City & County Management Association has named Town Manager Clint Kinney the 2022 Manager of the Year.

Aubree Dallas/Snowmass Sun |

He received his award at the organization’s annual conference on Wednesday in Glenwood Springs. He was joined by his family to receive the award and hear a presentation recognizing his achievements. Although many people were involved in the nomination process, the award remained a complete secret until the prize was awarded.

Kinney, who has served as Snowmass Village’s town manager since 2014, holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas and has had a decades-long career in local government.

His enthusiasm for public service inspires his colleagues, fellow managers, and those aspiring to enter careers in local government, according to the association, and the award recognizes his dedication to the profession and his commitment to Snowmass Village through the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and workforce shortages.





The Colorado City & County Management Association exists to connect local government managers and assistants through professional networking and career development, supporting their service to Colorado communities. The association is a state affiliate of the International City/County Management Association.

Snowmass Free Concert Series lineup

Celebrating 31 years of free live music this summer, the Snowmass Free Concert Series returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening, June 15-August 24, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. Concerts feature a spectrum of sounds, from zydeco to reggae, rock to soul.

“The Snowmass Free Concert Series is one of our most beloved summer traditions,” said Rose Abello, tourism director for Snowmass Tourism. “We are so looking forward to another summer of stellar music under the sky on Fanny Hill. This summer’s lineup is sure to please listeners of all genres.”

In addition to the Snowmass Free Concert Series on Thursday evenings, Snowmass is home to free live music throughout the summer at restaurants and venues around Snowmass Village, including a bonus concert on Fanny Hill on Saturday, June 10, part of Snowmass Rendezvous.

The lineup:

June 15: Don Chicharron (Chicha)

June 22: Robert Jon & the Wreck (Rock)

June 29: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)

July 6: A-Mac & the Height (Reggae/Covers)

July 13: James Hunter (Soul)

July 20: Chicago Farmer (Country)

July 27: Emily Wolfe (Rock Guitarist)

Aug. 3: The Brothers Comatose (Bluegrass)

Aug. 10: LowDown Brass Band (Brass Band)

Aug. 17: Digging Dirt (Funk)

Aug. 24: Honey Island Swamp Band (Bayou Americana)

Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from the Snowmass branded container bars, located inside the venue. Outside food and sealed non-alcoholic beverages are allowed. No glass bottles, open containers, or personal alcohol of any kind are permitted. No dogs are allowed.

Attendance is expected to be high this summer and parking is limited. Tourism officials encourge using the free parking at Snowmass Town Park, carpool, or take RFTA or Snowmass Village Transit. For more information on the Snowmass Free Concert Series, visit gosnowmass.com/concerts .

For the full Summer 2023 Event Calendar, visit gosnowmass.com/events .

Brush Creek Culvert Reconstruction

The Town will perform several infrastructure projects throughout the 2023 construction season. These projects include the Brush Creek Culvert Project, which will involve the replacement and reconstruction of the culvert beneath Brush Creek Road immediately downhill from the intersection with Owl Creek Road. The reconstruction of this culvert will result in the closure of Brush Creek Road from the Blue Roof Condos to the intersection with Owl Creek Road from approximately May 15, 2023, to Nov. 1, 2023.

Town Park and the Rodeo Lot are great options for Park & Ride services to access the upper Village. Village Shuttle and RFTA provide transit services throughout Snowmass Village and have connections at Town Park Station.

Multimodal connections throughout the Village allow residents and guests to navigate without using a car or the Village Shuttle.

Hotels & Lodges connecting guests with the Aspen Airport (ASE) and other locations within the Roaring Fork Valley can still access Snowmass Village via the detour route along Owl Creek Road.

Traffic will flow at the intersection of Owl Creek Road & Brush Creek Road continuously. A road closure (excluding local traffic) will be in place on Brush Creek Road immediately uphill from the Snowmass Recreation Center. Signage will be in place to help you get where you need to go. Detour routes will be well-marked, and the road closure will be hardened to prevent confusion for road users.

TOSV/Courtesy image

Village shuttle construction detour route

Village Shuttle will provide increased service to Route #8 to accommodate transit users impacted by the construction closure from Monday, June 5–Sunday, Sept. 24. The Brush Creek culvert reconstruction project begins on May 15. Brush Creek Road will be closed immediately downhill from the intersection with Owl Creek Road for the duration of this project.

Due to the detour on Brush Creek Rd. this summer, the Village Shuttle will be providing increased Route #8 service to the communities along Brush Creek Rd. and to Town Park. During the closure, buses will be running every 15 minutes with stops along Brush Creek up to Sinclair Rd. and Ride Request service to the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities.

Route #8 will serve these neighborhoods at 15-minute service intervals and will be available from 7:05 a.m.–8:05 p.m. (30-minute service continuing to 9:05 p.m.), and ride request service will be available until midnight. For questions regarding Village Shuttle service, please feel free to call 970-923-2543. Route information and maps can be found at villageshuttle.com .

For more information on the culvert reconstruction project, visit tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction .

Town clean-up day returns to the Town of Snowmass Village

Join your fellow Villagers and help beautify Snowmass Village by participating in this time-honored Town tradition on May 19! Trash and recycling bags will be available for pickup between 8:3-9:30 a.m. at the Daly Lane Depot. Volunteers will then have the morning to work through key areas of the Town, picking up trash and refuse left over from the winter season. Town crews will collect bags of trash throughout the day.

Town Clean-up Day helps to beautify the town, keeps our waterways clean, and reduces impact to the natural landscape and wildlife.

Lunch will be served at the Town Park Gazebo beginning at noon. Restrooms will be available at Town Park Station.

Pre-registration helps with ordering food for volunteers; please complete the 2023 Town Clean-up Day Registration Form .

Brush Creek Culvert Project Open House

Join the Town of Snowmass Village on May 4 at 4:00 p.m. to learn about the Brush Creek Culvert Reconstruction Project. Staff will be available in the Council Chambers in Town Hall to answer questions about the project.

Project information is available at tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction .