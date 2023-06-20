Snowmass In Brief: Snowmass Rodeo approaching; Brush Creek update

The White River National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed improvements at Snowmass Mountain Resort.

USFS/Courtesy photo

Snowmass Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday

The Snowmass Rodeo celebrates 49 years of operations this summer with the first rodeo on June 21.

This long-standing Western tradition is a Snowmass summer staple, complete with music, cowboys and cowgirls, horses, livestock, and family fun.

Spend Wednesday night all summer at The Snowmass Rodeo takes place rain or shine.

The main event begins at 7 p.m., but when the doors open at 5 p.m., so does the fun. Head in early for the petting zoo, mechanical bull rides, shopping and dinner. If your kiddo is up to the challenge of Mutton Bustin’, be sure to sign up at 5:30 p.m.





Due to the increased parking restrictions, no parking will be allowed on any of the roadway shoulders near the event.

Rodeo guests are encouraged to use public transportation from the Brush Creek Park & Ride and the Base Village Parking Garage. Parking is limited this summer at the Rodeo Lot and in the gravel lot at Black Saddle. Overflow parking is available at the Two Creeks Parking Lot, as well as at Anderson Ranch Arts Center/Snowmass Chapel. Free shuttles are available on a loop to the Rodeo Grounds from these lots.

If you are staying in Snowmass, your lodging may provide a ride to and from the rodeo.

Brush Creek Culvert Replacement Project Update

The Brush Creek culvert replacement project has begun. Periodic weekly updates will be provided throughout the project. Project information can be found online at tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction .

Last week, crews completed the diversion of Brush Creek into a temporary pipe that will allow them to start the work underneath the old culvert pipe. This week, work planned includes the sewer main extension that will continue underneath Brush Creek.

There are no traffic flow changes anticipated until the JAS weekend.

Comments, feedback, or suggestions for improvement can be shared with project@tosv.com

Snowmass Live Comedy Series Announces Summer Lineup

Prepare to laugh your way through the summer as the Snowmass Live Comedy Series kicks off on June 23 and runs all summer long on Fridays. This summer will feature hilarious national acts as well as local and regional comics for an unforgettable summer of laughter. All shows take place at 7:30 p.m. on select Fridays from June 23-Sept. 15 at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village (49 Wood Rd, Snowmass Village, CO), with tickets ranging from free to $15.

Advanced reservations are required for most shows and can be made beginning at 10 a.m. MDT on Friday, June 16 at thecollectivesnowmass.com/comedy-series .

Summer 2023 Snowmass Live Comedy Series:

June 23, 7:30 p.m.: Colorado Comedy Competition (Free): Join us for a showcase of some of the region’s best comics vying for a coveted opportunity to open for this summer’s comedy series headliners. Seating is first-come, first-served with no advance reservation required.

July 14, 7:30 p.m.: Secret Comedy Show – TBA ($15): We wish we had it confirmed, but due to a last-minute opportunity, we aren’t quite ready to announce the show for July 14. We promise you an evening of laughter from this national comedian. To be announced soon.

July 21, 7:30 p.m.: Denver’s Favorite Comedians ($10): Colorado’s comedy scene is second to none, and we’ll be showcasing the best Denver has to offer. Stay tuned for a full lineup announcement in early July.

July 28, 7:30 p.m.: Jeremiah Watkins ($15): Watkins is heralded as the comedian that made Judd Apatow “fall in love with comedy again” — and that’s a direct quote from Apatow. Currently, his one-hour standup special “Jeremiah Watkins: Family Reunion” is streaming on Amazon Prime; you can hear him as the new voice of the iconic role of The Joker on “DC Superhero Girls,” and his hit series “Stand-Up on The Spot” is streaming free on YouTube. He also has been seen on “Lights Out with David Spade,” Netflix’s “Historical Roasts,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.: Usama Siddiquee ($15): Siddiquee, formerly known by his stage name “Usama Bin Laughin,” is a Bengali-American stand-up comedian whose act is an energetic and intelligent romp through his own life experiences. He’s worked and performed on Netlifx’s “Inventing Anna,” HBO’s “And Just Like That,” Comedy Central’s “Nora from Queens,” FX’s “Better Things,” and Showtime’s “Desus and Mero.” He also was a featured comic on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020 and as one of the New Faces at Just for Laughs in Montreal in 2018.

Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.: Ryan Honey and Friends ($10): Join Honey, one of the Roaring Fork Valley’s favorite comedians, along with a talented entourage of funny friends for a night of laughter that will leave you wanting more. A full lineup will be announced in early August.

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.: Lady Laughs: Honoring Women in Comedy with KC Shornima ($15): Enjoy an evening dedicated to celebrating expectational women in comedy. Headliner KC Shornima, a “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update writer, will be joined by a showcase of Denver and Roaring Fork Valley-based female comedians. In addition to SNL, Shornima previously was a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tooning Out the News” and wrote for and performed on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. In 2022, she was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face in Montreal and has performed at Just for Laughs Moontower, plus alongside comedians Neal Brennan, Nate Bargatze and Dave Attell.

Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Locals’ Comedy Showcase ($10): An evening of hilarious comedy featuring our local Roaring Fork Valley comedians. This event will wrap up the summer series.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those holding ticket reservations. Large groups should arrive early to ensure the best seating. Shows feature adult content unsuitable for those ages 18 and younger.

For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com .

U.S. Forest Service seeks comments on Snowmass plans

The White River National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed improvements at Snowmass Mountain Resort.

Aspen Skiing Co. is proposing to replace and realign the aging Coney Glade and Cirque lifts, construct new mountain bike and ski trails, and reroute a hiking trail. Work is anticipated to begin in summer 2024.

The proposals are included in the 2022 Master Development Plan for Snowmass, which the White River National Forest accepted in January.

Under the proposal, the existing 1980s-era Coney Glade lift would be replaced with the realigned and renamed Coneygame Lift, which would begin at the Snowmass base, southwest of the Village Express gondola. An angled mid-station would be located near the Spider Sabich area, ending near the existing top terminal. The number of new towers on national forest system land would be approximately the same as the existing lift.

The existing Cirque Lift would be re-aligned to eliminate a problematic bend and replaced with another surface lift with an increased capacity of 1,000 people per hour. The bottom terminal of the proposed lift would be 100 feet west of the current location, ending at approximately the current top terminal.

The proposed 620-foot Blue Grouse Ski Trail Connector would connect the existing Blue Grouse Ski Trail to the entrance Snowmass Terrain Park halfpipe to eliminate cross-traffic issues. The new trail would require cutting approximately 50 trees.

Skico is also proposing to construct a new 970-foot mountain biking trail in the Elk Camp and Meadows area that would connect the existing Vapor and Squeezy mountain biking trails, as well as decommission a 3,200-foot section of the existing Summit Hiking Trail and create a new 5,840-foot trail alignment.

More information, including the proposal and how to comment, is available at fs.usda.gov/project/whiteriver/?project=64153 .