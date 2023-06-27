Snowmass In Brief: Ecstatic Dance Silent Disco; Independence Day town service schedule

Ecstatic Dance Silent Disco on Friday, 8-10 p.m., at The Collective in Snowmass

Let your body awaken to the rhythm and unleash your inner dancer

Dancers of all ages are invited to join and immerse themselves in the freedom of dance with The Collective Snowmass’ new Ecstatic Dance Silent Disco event. The event will occur from 8-10 p.m. on Friday at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village. The cost is $20 cash or Venmo, with a limit of 60 dancers.

The event will be guided by award-winning dancer Alya Howe. Now retired, she has channeled her creativity into bringing an Ecstatic Dance Silent Disco event to Snowmass as an opportunity for participants to dance and move with complete freedom where they can bring their introverted or extroverted dance moves.

“There are no steps to follow, no instructor to compare yourself to, and no mirrors to watch yourself move,” she said. “Pair that with listening to music on wireless headphones and you can move freely in your own world.”





Howe encourages participants to follow the following guidelines:

Wear comfortable clothes you can sweat and move in

Bring a water bottle

Be mindful of your boundaries and the space of other dancers for personal safety

Refrain from scents, such as perfumes and body order

Abstain from intoxicants, and let the movement and music take you there

The event will be elevated with the beats of Romy Ancona, one of The Collective’s resident DJs, a self-taught musician making waves through Aspen, Snowmass, Mexico, and the Hollywood, South Bay, and Las Vegas club circuits as an electronic music producer and performer.

For more information, contact Howe by email at alyahowe@me.com or call 970.309.2583. For information on The Collective, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com .

Town service schedule for Independence Day

Town of Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Brush Creek Road is closed for construction. Motorists traveling to Snowmass Village should be aware of the detour route on Highline & Owl Creek Roads due to the construction closure .

The Recreation Center will be open at its regular schedule, the Village Shuttle is offering its full summer schedule, and police officers are always available via dispatch by calling 970-923-5330 or by picking up the front door phone if on-site at Town Hall. Solid waste operations will continue as normal.

For events and activities, please visit gosnowmass.com .

Snowmass Live Comedy Series presents Molly Kearney

Molly Kearney (they/them) became one of the newest cast members this year of Saturday Night Live and is the first non-binary cast member in the show’s history.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Molly got their start in stand-up comedy on Put-In-Bay Island in Lake Erie. In 2019, Molly was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” Showcase and performed at Clusterfest in San Francisco. Previously, they were a cast member of The Lincoln Lodge, the nation’s longest running independent stand-up showcase in Chicago.

They can most recently be seen in Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” and the second season of the Disney+ series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. “

Reservations are encouraged. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and priority given to those with reservations. Large groups should arrive early to ensure the best seating. Parking is free in the Snowmass Base Village parking structure.

Shows feature adult content and are not suitable for those ages 18 and younger. Bar service will be available before the show at Mawita. Come early, and grab a bite in Snowmass Base Village.