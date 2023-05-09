Snowmass In Brief: Brush Creek Road closing; park and ride renovations begin

Brush Creek Road closed May 15-Nov. 1

The Brush Creek culvert reconstruction project begins on May 15. Brush Creek Road will be closed from the Blue Roof Condos to the intersection with Owl Creek Road from approximately May 15-Nov. 1.

A detour and special traffic alignments will be in place along Owl Creek and Highline roads for the duration of the project. Signage will be in place to help you get where you need to go. Detour routes will be well-marked, and the road closure will be hardened to prevent confusion for road users.

Village Shuttle Route #8 will serve the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities at 15-minute service intervals between 7:05 a.m.–8:05 p.m. (30-minute service continuing to 9:05 p.m.) from June 5-Sept. 24. Ride request service will be available until midnight. Route information and maps can be found at villageshuttle.com or by calling 970-923-2543.

For more information on the culvert reconstruction project, visit tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction .





Brush Creek park-and-ride renovations begin next week

People who use the Brush Creek Park and Ride off of Colorado Highway 82 in the Upper Valley should expect reduced parking this summer, PItkin County officials said on Monday.

Work to improve lighting and landscaping and increase the number of paved parking spaces from 200 to over 400 is scheduled to start May 15. The parking lot will be prepared for EV charging stations during construction with complete buildout of the charging stations in the future.

The number of available parking spaces will be reduced during construction, however, and parking will be relocated to the upvalley side of the park-and-ride in the gravel section of a temporary parking lot. A large portion of the area where paid parking exists during summer months at Buttermilk will be dedicated to Brush Creek overflow.

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus service will be unaffected, and the county will work with the contractor to accommodate special events. Officials said they encouraged commuters and visitors to carpool or take transit into Aspen and/or to the Brush Creek park-and-ride.

Colorado-based Siete Inc. is the contractor on the project. It’s scheduled to be complete in the fall.

Snowmass Free Concert Series lineup

Celebrating 31 years of free live music this summer, the Snowmass Free Concert Series returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening, June 15-Aug. 24, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. Concerts feature a spectrum of sounds, from zydeco to reggae, rock to soul.

“The Snowmass Free Concert Series is one of our most beloved summer traditions,” said Rose Abello, tourism director for Snowmass Tourism. “We are so looking forward to another summer of stellar music under the sky on Fanny Hill. This summer’s lineup is sure to please listeners of all genres.”

In addition to the Snowmass Free Concert Series on Thursday evenings, Snowmass is home to free live music throughout the summer at restaurants and venues around Snowmass Village, including a bonus concert on Fanny Hill on Saturday, June 10, part of Snowmass Rendezvous.

The lineup:

June 15: Don Chicharron (Chicha)

June 22: Robert Jon & the Wreck (Rock)

June 29: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)

July 6: A-Mac & the Height (Reggae/Covers)

July 13: James Hunter (Soul)

July 20: Chicago Farmer (Country)

July 27: Emily Wolfe (Rock Guitarist)

Aug. 3: The Brothers Comatose (Bluegrass)

Aug. 10: LowDown Brass Band (Brass Band)

Aug. 17: Digging Dirt (Funk)

Aug. 24: Honey Island Swamp Band (Bayou Americana)

Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from the Snowmass branded container bars, located inside the venue. Outside food and sealed non-alcoholic beverages are allowed. No glass bottles, open containers, or personal alcohol of any kind are permitted. No dogs are allowed.

Attendance is expected to be high this summer and parking is limited. Tourism officials encourge using the free parking at Snowmass Town Park, carpool, or take RFTA or Snowmass Village Transit. For more information on the Snowmass Free Concert Series, visit gosnowmass.com/concerts .

For the full Summer 2023 Event Calendar, visit gosnowmass.com/events .

Village shuttle construction detour route

Due to the detour on Brush Creek Rd. this summer, the Village Shuttle will be providing increased Route #8 service to the communities along Brush Creek Rd. and to Town Park. During the closure, buses will be running every 15 minutes with stops along Brush Creek up to Sinclair Rd. and Ride Request service to the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities.

Due to the detour on Brush Creek Rd. this summer, the Village Shuttle will be providing increased Route #8 service to the communities along Brush Creek Rd. and to Town Park. During the closure, buses will be running every 15 minutes with stops along Brush Creek up to Sinclair Rd. and Ride Request service to the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities.

Route #8 will serve these neighborhoods at 15-minute service intervals and will be available from 7:05 a.m.–8:05 p.m. (30-minute service continuing to 9:05 p.m.), and ride request service will be available until midnight. For questions regarding Village Shuttle service, please feel free to call 970-923-2543. Route information and maps can be found at villageshuttle.com .

For more information on the culvert reconstruction project, visit tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction .

Town cleanup day returns to the Town of Snowmass Village

Join your fellow Villagers and help beautify Snowmass Village by participating in this time-honored Town tradition on May 19! Trash and recycling bags will be available for pickup between 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Daly Lane Depot. Volunteers will then have the morning to work through key areas of the Town, picking up trash and refuse left over from the winter season. Town crews will collect bags of trash throughout the day.

Town Clean-up Day helps to beautify the town, keeps our waterways clean, and reduces impact to the natural landscape and wildlife.

Lunch will be served at the Town Park Gazebo beginning at noon. Restrooms will be available at Town Park Station.

Pre-registration helps with ordering food for volunteers; please complete the 2023 Town Clean-up Day Registration Form .

Town short-term rental permit portal now available

The Town of Snowmass Village’s short-term rental (STR) permit portal is now available online at tosv.com/str . STR regulations go into effect on May 1, 2023.

Snowmass Village Town Council discussed and considered community feedback on how best to regulate and monitor short-term rentals in the community throughout 2022. Regulations were adopted in Ordinance 6-2022 in November 2022.

These regulations aim to gather better information on STRs and mitigate any negative impacts that STRs may create by allowing permitted short-term rentals to operate within the Town. The STR permit system is now in place, and regulations are effective as of May 1, 2023. Permit fee revenue support administration and regulatory efforts through the General Fund. The regulatory framework including an explanation of permit types may be viewed online .

STR permits are issued through the MUNIRevs system , and permit holders are required to also hold a business license with the Town. New users will be required to create a log in.

STR and permit questions may be directed to: