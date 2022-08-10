Snowmass history: The stage is set with satire, dance, music

Performance at the Opticon of "The Decline and Fall of Absolutely Everything" which played August 9 & 10,1968. "The show was conceived and created by Joseph Brockett and Robert Walter and uses many mediums of art: slides, film, lights, pure sound, music, dance, recorded voice, live voice and live actors. It involves multiple screens for projections." according to the August 8, 1968 Snowmass Villager page 3.

Aspen Historical Society|Hiser Collection

“Orig. production on Opticon stage” headlined The Snowmass Villager Aug. 8, 1968.

“Everything happens at once and keeps happening, during the presentation of ‘The Decline and Fall of Absolutely Everything’ at the Opticon theatre Friday and Saturday Aug. 9-10. The multi-media adult entertainment has been described as a contemporary, pertinent, satiric and exultant fast-paced show which combines the elements of the light show, a motion picture, mime and the musical revue. … The show was conceived and created by Joseph Brockett and Robert Walter and uses many mediums of art: slide, film, lights, pure sound, music, dance, recorded voice, live voice and live actors. It involves multiple screens for projections.”

Image of the production in 1968 by David Hiser