Snowmass history: The stage is set with satire, dance, music
“Orig. production on Opticon stage” headlined The Snowmass Villager Aug. 8, 1968.
“Everything happens at once and keeps happening, during the presentation of ‘The Decline and Fall of Absolutely Everything’ at the Opticon theatre Friday and Saturday Aug. 9-10. The multi-media adult entertainment has been described as a contemporary, pertinent, satiric and exultant fast-paced show which combines the elements of the light show, a motion picture, mime and the musical revue. … The show was conceived and created by Joseph Brockett and Robert Walter and uses many mediums of art: slide, film, lights, pure sound, music, dance, recorded voice, live voice and live actors. It involves multiple screens for projections.”
Image of the production in 1968 by David Hiser
Garfield County school districts climb over hiring hump as new school year begins next week
Roaring Fork District schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt are heading into the new school year more fully staffed than in recent years.
