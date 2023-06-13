Snowmass History: The newly-formed Snowmass Arts Foundation

One b/w glossy photograph of Paul Soldner, taken in the early 1970s.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“The newly formed Snowmass Arts Foundation, parent organization for the Anderson Ranch Arts Center,” announced The Aspen Times on May 31, 1973, “will act as the overall umbrella organization in charge of administration, fund raising and the scheduling of additional events such as, recreational arts and crafts teaching, exhibits, film programs, seminars, and open ‘rap sessions’ with visiting artisits. Opening June 18, the schools at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center: The Center of the Eye and The Center of the Hands, will be under the direction of Paul Soldner. Soldner is an internationally known Aspen potter and Professor at Scripps College in Claremont, California…. Soldner, along with his associate, Jim Romberg, intends to teach in the old European tradition. That is something like the master-apprentice relationship.”