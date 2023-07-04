Snowmass History: Snowmass-at-Aspen Pool Hall opens

This photo is from one compilation image consisting of four individual b/w photographs of various summer activities in Snowmass-at-Aspen, circa 1970. There is a photo of horseback riding, golfing, sunbathing by a pool, and a horse-drawn carriage.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“The Snowmass-at-Aspen Pool Hall opened Monday and provided an official focal point for summer recreational activities in the West Village area,” announced The Snowmass Villager on June 26, 1969.

“Located directly below the mall, between the Snowmass Inn and the Pokalodi, the two story wooden building was designed by Fritz Benedict and completed last week….The pool itself is Olympic size with diving board and full-time lifeguard. Directly below the center are paddle tennis courts, volleyball courts and a children’s play yard.”