Snowmass History: “Snowmass…according to the Plan”

A color map of the Snowmass Master Plan. The map shows various developments, roads, utilities, landscaping, etc. It summarizes and depicts planned land uses. Key says it was prepared June of 1972.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy image

“Snowmass … according to the Plan” explained The Aspen Times on June 29, 1972.

“Because the first phase of West Village was built from April to December of 1967, the Snowmass project was one popularly known as ‘instant resort.’ It was. The Roaring Fork Valley had never seen that much construction in so short a time. And it isn’t likely to see it again, at least not at Snowmass.

The new development philosophy compares with the old as a horse race compares with a trail ride.

‘We originally planned to develop Snowmass in ten years but now it seems that it will end up being a 25-year project.’ That’s the way Jim Woods, director of development for the Snowmass American Corp., sees things.

Obviously, management thinking has changed, for a number of reasons. Woods adds, ‘I think the tight economy had a great effect on all new ski areas and their plans.’





But, Woods is quick to note, Snowmass is now, and was conceived to be, considerably more than a ski area. The nine new golf holes- to round out the 18 – and the five additional tennis courts – for a total of nine – attest to that.

Where is Snowmass going? Here are some clues: The Big Picture – Wood explained, ‘Less than half of the planned ski terrain, commercial and residential-development exists in Snowmass.’ Not including Forest Service land used for skiing, Snowmass owns 3,600 acres. Of this, 60 percent will be left untouched.”