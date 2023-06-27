Snowmass History: “Snowmas … according to the Plan”

A color map of the Snowmass Master Plan. The map shows various developments, roads, utilities, landscaping, etc. It summarizes and depicts planned land uses. Key says it was prepared 6/72.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy image

The Aspen Times’ June 29, 1972, article “Snowmass … according to the Plan” goes on to describe the vision for Snowmass:

“Skiing – There are 1,000 acres of ski runs now and another 1,200 will be developed,” Woods said. “As we increase capacity with construction, the Ski Corp. will build more lifts. West Village – This will continue to be the hub of the resort. Planned next year is a project Snowmass-American has been discussing for several years – a foot bridge over the Snowmass ‘main street of skiing’ and continuation of the mall on the east side of the main lifts. East Village – Located at the junction of the Owl Creek road and the cut-off road north to the golf-course area, it will NOT, as once popularly thought, be a duplication of West Village…. Development is planned ‘about 1977.’ Divide Village – Work is scheduled here (at the Divide parking lot) after East Village is started. It will be mainly a housing development. Campground Village – At the base terminal of the Campground lift in the Snowmass Creek valley, this is envisioned as ‘an old-time ski village.”

“A haven for the budget minded – dorms, inexpensive accommodations, probably family- style dining, and night life…. Transportation – Three systems are being considered and two specialized transportation planners are working out the details. First, there’s a system within West Village itself. Then there’s the intravalley system. And finally – with a little help from Aspen Friends – there’s the Snowmass-to-Aspen mass transit plan… Town Center – Please note: This is a ‘Town Center’ and not a shopping center. It’s just off Brush Creek road near the present stables. Eventually, 90,000 square feet of commercial space will be available for ( the Plan says) ‘all the retail and service needs of the area’s permanent residents and guests,” Woods said.