Snowmass History: Roping School planned in May at Snowmass

One 35mm b/w photo of a cowboy participating in a roping event during the Silver Stampede Rodeo, August 1961.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Roping School planned in May at Snowmass” lured The Aspen Times.

“A Team Roping School will be held Monday through Thursday, May 2-6, at the Snowmass Stables Arena and instructor will be EV Dorsey, a rodeo cowboy from California. Each day there will be classes for women from 8 am to 12 noon, and classes for men from 1 to 5 pm. The final day will be a Jack Pot with a purse for the students. According to Doug McLain at the Snowmass Stables, there will be fresh new Mexican steers roping as well as mechanical dummies.”