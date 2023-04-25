Snowmass History: Roping School planned in May at Snowmass
Aspen Historical Society
“Roping School planned in May at Snowmass” lured The Aspen Times.
“A Team Roping School will be held Monday through Thursday, May 2-6, at the Snowmass Stables Arena and instructor will be EV Dorsey, a rodeo cowboy from California. Each day there will be classes for women from 8 am to 12 noon, and classes for men from 1 to 5 pm. The final day will be a Jack Pot with a purse for the students. According to Doug McLain at the Snowmass Stables, there will be fresh new Mexican steers roping as well as mechanical dummies.”
