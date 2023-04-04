Snowmass History: NASTAR finals slated at S’mass, Highlands

One b/w photograph of two skiers at the starting gate of a NASTAR race course, 1974.

Aspen Historical Society/Aspen Today Collection

“NASTAR finals slated at S’mass, Highlands” announced The Aspen Times on April 1, 1976. “The NASTAR finals will be held in Aspen April 8-10, with the races at both Highlands and Snowmass. Eighty recreational skiers were selected this week for the free trip to Aspen out of some 80,000 who raced in NASTAR events throughout the country this season.

The eighth annual Schlitz-NASTAR finals is the championship for recreation skiers. Competitors are selected according to the two lowest handicaps in the four adult age categories in the NASTAR’s five geographic regions …. The racers will be competing for gold, silver, and bronze Schlitz cups, with their four best handicaps counting for scores.

This year’s championships will see several competitive twists. Not only have a husband-wife team qualified from California, but for the first time, two brothers from Vermont have qualified in the same age group. And for the first time in the history of the Schlitz event, a black skier, a 52-year old woman from Minnesota, will also be making the trip to Aspen.”