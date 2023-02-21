Snowmass history: Much ado about phone call

Aspen Historical Society/Aspen Skiing Co.



“Patrolmen conduct midnite (sic) slope search,” reported the Feb. 20, 1969, Snowmass Villager. “A mysterious ring of the Ski Patrol telephone at Sam’s Knob a week ago Monday sent seven Snowmass Ski Corp. employees on a midnight search of the ski area. Area manager Jim Snobble reported that an employee living at the Knob heard the patrol phone ring at about 9 PM. When he answered it, he found the connection dead. The phone is a single circuit installation which connects to 10 telephones scattered across the slopes and to the lift shacks. Calls to a patrol phone line can only be made from another patrol phone. … After three hours of searching the team returned to the village. Snobble theorized that the call may have come from youngsters on a ski-doo.”