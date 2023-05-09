Snowmass History: Idle Hours Riding Club organizes for summer

Nancy Allen horseback riding, 1975.

Aspen Historical Society/Mary Esbaugh Hayes Collection

“Idle Hours riding club organizes for summer,” announced The Aspen Times on May 9, 1974.

“The Idle Hours Riding Club, for adult horseback riders in the community, is being organized by Caryl Speer, Margo Smith and Diana Vagneur …. According to Ms. Vagneur, the club is designed for riders over 15 who enjoy all aspects of the horse and would like to learn and exchange knowledge on proper horsemanship, stable management, showing and pleasure riding. Riding lessons are planned once a week and will be given by Ann Jones at a nominal fee. Ms. Jones organized and taught the Snowmass Pony Club last summer and will teach it again this year.”