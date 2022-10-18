Snowmass history: How the West Village was won

Image of West Village in the early 1970s with construction projects in the works.

Aspen Historical Society

“Snowmass PZ acts on West Village plan,” stated The Aspen Times on Oct. 18, 1979. “Snowmass Planning and Zoning Commission Monday recommended conceptual approval of the West Village planned unit development (PUD) and subdivision plat, but added a list of 20 concerns to be addressed by the developers prior to preliminary approval. The West Village application identifies five sites in the area with potential for future development. Three sites, the Base Village, Woodrun V, and Hoaglund Ranch, are proposed for development under the current application …. According to Snowmass Mayor Jack Schuss, one of the key requirements is further articulation of a five year plan for an affordable employee housing plan. ‘In my opinion, the word ‘affordable’ is absolutely necessary,’ he said. Other problem areas pinpointed by PZ concern water and sewage requirements, soil conditions, ski capacity, size of the units proposed, and pedestrian access/linkage from the Base Village to the Snowmass Center. Conceptual level is the first of three steps required by the town in the approval process.”