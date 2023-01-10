Snowmass history: Fun sledding at Wintersköl￼

Image of a dog sled team pulling past the Anderson Ranch Art Center with two kilns near one of the barns in the background.

Aspen Historical Society/Aspen Illustrated News Collection

For Wintersköl of 1969, The Aspen Illustrated News covered the events which spread from Aspen to Snowmass. “Snowmass-at-Aspen hosted a host of events on Sunday. Dog teams were running all day and pulling weights in the afternoon. Snowmobile races and tubing races filled out the afternoon. Ski-joring at noon held some spectacular runs.”

Also, in a heated contest, “Snowmass ski school won the broomball game Saturday night by tromping both the other ski schools.”