Snowmass History: Five-figure condos in ’69

Crestwood Condominiums 8x10 promotional mailer. White cardstock cover with blue map on the back cover, circa 1970.

Aspen Historical Society

“Condominiums utilize new concept,” heralded the Feb. 6, 1969, Aspen Times. “An entirely new concept will be used in the building of the Crestwood Condominiums in Snowmass-at-Aspen according to developer, the 68 Corporation. Dick Mobius, vice president of marketing for the Corporation, described the concept as custom-order condominiums. The Crestwood will be located east of the beginners lift and Fanny Hill and will be two-thirds surrounded by lifts or lift easements. The complex will include 10 buildings and from 125 to 150 units. Condominiums will sell from $24,500 to $86,000.”