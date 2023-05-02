Snowmass History: ‘First school election for new board’

Hildur Anderson, teacher, outside the Red Brick School, 1954.

Aspen Historical Society/Ringle Collection

“First School Election Monday for New Board” announced The Aspen Times on May 3, 1951. “The first election for school board members in the reorganized district under House Bill No. 308, will be held at the school house…At that time five persons will be selected for varying terms of office to conduct the affairs of the school district. Aspen school census is under 350 and therefore cannot nominate candidates nor sign petitions by which the names can go on the ballot. In fact the law does not provide for ballots but the voters must go to the voting place and vote for whoever they will….Persons indicating to The Times their desire to be considered for positions on the school board from the five director districts:” included for “No. 5, Brush and Owl Creeks, Mrs. Hildur Anderson, Bernard Stapleton.” Hildur Anderson (of the Hoaglund Family ranch now known as Anderson Ranch) once taught at Brush and Owl Creek schools and later in 1952 was convinced to teach again at the new Red Brick School not long after winning the vote for the school board.