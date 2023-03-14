Snowmass History: Fill ‘er up
Published in the Aspen Illustrated News on March 13, 1969, the image appeared along with a caption reading, “Paul Thorpe, operator of Snowmass-at-Aspen’s newest business, the Conoco Service Station, appears well-pleased with the results of last weekend’s grand opening as he checks a customer’s vehicle for service. The new station now offers complete automotive repair, lubrication, and towing assistance, and is located on the Snowmass-at-Aspen road opposite the entrance to the No. 1 chairlift parking lot.” The station leased from Continental Oil Co. by Jesse Maddalone and Paul Thorpe included a two-bay station set up for minor tune-ups, brake jobs, lubrication, oil changes and car washing along with 24-hour towing services.