 Snowmass History: Fill ‘er up | AspenTimes.com
Snowmass History: Fill ‘er up

Aspen Historical Society
Paul Thorpe services a jeep at the new gas station in Snowmass Village, 1969.
Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Illustrated News Collection

Published in the Aspen Illustrated News on March 13, 1969, the image appeared along with a caption reading, “Paul Thorpe, operator of Snowmass-at-Aspen’s newest business, the Conoco Service Station, appears well-pleased with the results of last weekend’s grand opening as he checks a customer’s vehicle for service. The new station now offers complete automotive repair, lubrication, and towing assistance, and is located on the Snowmass-at-Aspen road opposite the entrance to the No. 1 chairlift parking lot.” The station leased from Continental Oil Co. by Jesse Maddalone and Paul Thorpe included a two-bay station set up for minor tune-ups, brake jobs, lubrication, oil changes and car washing along with 24-hour towing services.

