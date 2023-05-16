Snowmass History: Dr. and Mrs. R.B. Howlett of Denver were guests of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Burlingame

A photo of a newly-constructed chairlift at Snowmass (possibly Burlingame), 1967. The chairs are not yet installed, and there is a log cabin next to one of the towers. Related images and an article are in the Aspen Illustrated News on May 25, 1967 (pages 1, 12-14).

Aspen Historical Society/Hiser Collection

“Dr. and Mrs. R.B. Howlett of Denver were guests of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Burlingame, who were spending a few days at their ranch on Brush Creek last week” reported The Aspen Times May 10, 1951. “On the Burlingame’s wedding anniversary last week, they entertained Mr. and Mrs. Ray Maxwell and Joy at the Four Seasons Club at dinner.”

The image shows one of the old cabins from the Burlingame ranch pictured in front of a tower for the Burlingame Lift, a double chairlift named for the doctor, that lead from Fanny hill up to connect skiers with Sam’s Knob lift taken by David Hiser in 1967.