Snowmass History: Chopping wood

Image of the trail crews loading up a truck to take to the distribution points in 1980.

1995.028.0569_Snowmass Trail Clearing, 1980-

In October 1980, The Aspen Times reported that “Woodsman in 208 vehicles hauled away an estimated 200 cords of logs during the annual firewood cut at the Snowmass Ski area. … Vehicles were directed to areas where logs were piled at the bottom of Big Burn, near the trestle, at the Ullrhof restaurant and on upper Fanny Hill.”

The event was “organized by Snowmass Trails manager Tom Marshall, the firewood cut utilized logs cleared from the ski area during trail widening and cleanup projects. Tree-length logs and shorter sections of aspen, lodgepole pine and Englemann spruce were piled at distribution points by Snowmass trail crews …. Started in the early 1970s, the project has been held annually except for one fall when major trail work was not carried on at Snowmass.”