Snowmass history: Boom days in the West Village

Image of the interior of the Tower Restaurant with artworks showing behind the guests taken by David Hiser.

Aspen Historical Society, Hiser Collection

“According to publicity manager for Snowmass-at-Aspen Howard Englander,” announced The Snowmass Villager in January 1968, “things to come to West Village either imminently or in the not too distant future include: A laundromat. A new check room for skis, poles, boots, etc. in the village Square where the ski bob shop was located. A fire pit to burn in the Square. The installation of the 35-foot stained glass pendant inside the tower of the Tower Fondue Restaurant. Art works from the John Powers collection will also adorn the town interior. A new parking system on the planning board wherein parking spaces for lodge guests will be informally designated on the same level as the host lodge. Car keys would be left at the desk so cars could be moved and the lot plowed when it snowed.”