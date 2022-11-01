 Snowmass history: A touch of the UK | AspenTimes.com
Snowmass history: A touch of the UK

Aspen Historical Society
Image of the shop sign on the mall in 1978
Aspen Historical Society

“British Isles boutique opens,” announced The Aspen Times on Nov. 2, 1978. “British Brae and Blarney is a new boutique specializing in English, Scottish and Irish clothing for ladies. The shop is located in Snowmass Village on the mall, and looks like a touch of England with lead paned windows. Bonnie Bishop, owner of the boutique, says her shop will have a real English atmosphere, complete with music from the British Isles and sales ladies in kilts.”

