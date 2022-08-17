Snowmass history: The charms of small-town life
“The life of Snowmass is in the mall shops,” described Mary Eshbaugh Hayes in an Aspen Times article dated Aug. 18, 1977. “Towns used to grow around farming centers, alongside canals or railroads, where silver or gold was found. In the Colorado of today, towns often grow around ski areas. … Like people in small towns everywhere, and maybe even more so in reaction to their modern slick building and image, they do the things that people do in small towns. They meet for potluck dinners, cookie swapping parties, quilting workshops. They hold tennis play-offs, they backpack and cross country ski together.
“Tom Robinson of The Stew Pot once worked in a bank in Chicago but said, ‘Snowmass has the lifestyle I’m comfortable with. Though I didn’t discover this until after I’d moved here.’
“Another recent transplant Doris Erickson having moved from Kansas City could be found working at Stein’s Little Shop. She commented, ‘I also like meeting the different and interesting people that come to the conferences in Snowmass. We have doctors, architects, business people, lawyers. Most who come to conventions in summer bring their families, so there are a lot of little kids around.'”
