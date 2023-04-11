Snowmass History: 4 Lifts at Snowmass by 1966-67

Panoramic view of Snowmass-at-Aspen showing the first five lifts planned from circa 1965.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“4 Lifts at Snowmass by 1966-67” a headline promised in The Aspen Times, April 2, 1965.

“Following extensive preparations this summer, the Snowmass Skiing area will see the construction of four double chairlifts next year and the beginning of operations in the winter of 1966-67. Directors of the Aspen Skiing Corp. authorized the two-year, $800,000 project at a meeting of the Board of Directors Saturday in the Walter Paepcke Memorial Building….. the lower tram will be for beginners and will be located in the present meadows. A parking lot, rest rooms and other facilities will also be located here. A second parking lot is scheduled to be constructed at the bottom of the second lift, called No. 2A. Skiers can board this tram directly and will not have to ride the first lift to get to the second one. No. 2A will take skiers to No. 2B, a separate conveyance which goes to Sam’s Nob. A restaurant is planned in the vicinity of the present lunch cabin…the fourth double chairlift will run from the bottom to the top of what is called ‘the burn’. Slopes for the entire area are rated beginner to expert.”