Snowmass hires new assistant town manager
The town of Snowmass Village has hired Greg LeBlanc as its new assistant town manager to begin Monday, according to a news release.
LeBlanc joins the Snowmass town government from Grand Junction, where he served as the senior assistant to the city manager.
There, LeBlanc “managed and directed the city’s legislative and intergovernmental affairs and communications divisions, served as legislative liaison for the city, and represented the organization at various regional and state-level meetings,” the news release states.
LeBlanc has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado-Denver, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental biology from Fort Lewis College.
“His educational background as well as his experience with communications, strategic planning, prioritizing, budget, and sustainability all factored into the Town’s decision to hire him,” the release states.
LeBlanc fills a role previously occupied by Travis Elliott, who became the town manager in Parachute at the beginning of the year.
“I am excited to become part of the community and to experience all Snowmass Village has to offer,” LeBlanc said in the release. “The Town’s natural beauty and recreational amenities are especially attractive. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to serve in this community.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Abramovich associate unloads Snowmass home for $10 million
Eugene Tenenbaum, a man the Chelsea football club’s website calls one of Roman Abramovich’s “closest associates,” sold his Snowmass home this week for $10 million, according to property records.