Snowmass hires new assistant town manager

Greg LeBlanc



The town of Snowmass Village has hired Greg LeBlanc as its new assistant town manager to begin Monday, according to a news release.

LeBlanc joins the Snowmass town government from Grand Junction, where he served as the senior assistant to the city manager.

There, LeBlanc “managed and directed the city’s legislative and intergovernmental affairs and communications divisions, served as legislative liaison for the city, and represented the organization at various regional and state-level meetings,” the news release states.

LeBlanc has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado-Denver, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental biology from Fort Lewis College.

“His educational background as well as his experience with communications, strategic planning, prioritizing, budget, and sustainability all factored into the Town’s decision to hire him,” the release states.





LeBlanc fills a role previously occupied by Travis Elliott, who became the town manager in Parachute at the beginning of the year.

“I am excited to become part of the community and to experience all Snowmass Village has to offer,” LeBlanc said in the release. “The Town’s natural beauty and recreational amenities are especially attractive. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to serve in this community.”