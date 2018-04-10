Snowmass’ free Thursday night concert series returns

Snowmass' free concert series returns to Fanny Hill on Thursday nights this summer, with two Saturday shows June 9 and July 21.

Now in its 27th season, the series will feature 12 free concerts spanning from June 9 to Aug. 16.

Snowmass Free Concert Series:

June 9, 5 p.m.: The Drunken Hearts

June 14, 6:30 p.m.: Elektric Voodoo

June 21, 6:30 p.m.: TBD

June 28, 6:30 p.m.: Harris James

July 5, 6:30 p.m.: Glen David Andrews Band

July 12, 6:30 p.m.: Bono Bros. Band

July 19, 6:30 p.m.: Southern Drawl Band

July 21: Deaf Camp Benefit

5 p.m.: Mandy Harvey

7:30 p.m.: The Spin Doctors

July 26, 6:30 p.m.: WE DREAM DAWN

Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m.: Musketeer Gripweed

Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.: The Movement

Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Gasoline Lollipops

For updates to the series lineup, visit gosnowmass.com.