Snowmass’ free Thursday night concert series returns
April 10, 2018
Snowmass' free concert series returns to Fanny Hill on Thursday nights this summer, with two Saturday shows June 9 and July 21.
Now in its 27th season, the series will feature 12 free concerts spanning from June 9 to Aug. 16.
Snowmass Free Concert Series:
June 9, 5 p.m.: The Drunken Hearts
June 14, 6:30 p.m.: Elektric Voodoo
June 21, 6:30 p.m.: TBD
June 28, 6:30 p.m.: Harris James
July 5, 6:30 p.m.: Glen David Andrews Band
July 12, 6:30 p.m.: Bono Bros. Band
July 19, 6:30 p.m.: Southern Drawl Band
July 21: Deaf Camp Benefit
5 p.m.: Mandy Harvey
7:30 p.m.: The Spin Doctors
July 26, 6:30 p.m.: WE DREAM DAWN
Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m.: Musketeer Gripweed
Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.: The Movement
Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Gasoline Lollipops
For updates to the series lineup, visit gosnowmass.com.